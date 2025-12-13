Its connected flower now this batch was tested at 27%thc with total terpenes at 2.715% top are terpinolene lolimonene trans carophyllene and that’s all around very hot and has basically a very clear head and as far as flavor, very high-end haze profile so you’re a tropical citrus minty mixture. It’s about $60 a eighth and top tier and another one that I have that it is very similar to be Jack of diamonds and also by connected and same top three terps similar smell or sativa’s and it’s probably the best one of the best I’d say they’re one of the best alien labs and connected their product is if you’ve seen it speaks for itself very gooey with a consistent burn and I believe they come out of California originally before partnerships with companies like Trulieve which is in like a dozen states or more