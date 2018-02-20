ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sizzurp
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Sizzurp
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 4 reviews

Sizzurp

Sizzurp

Sizzurp by Exotic Genetix is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing a Spirit in The Sky mother with a Cookies and Cream father. According to Excotic, Sizzurp benefits from a sea of green (SOG) setup as a multi-topped bush, and has a 63-day flowering time. Its name is derived from its aroma, which the breeder likens to a mixture of grape cough syrup, fruity hard candy, and lemon-lime soda.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

Show all

Avatar for GreenGolfGuy21
Member since 2016
I got this strain from a Collective on the Central Coast CA. The main reason I got this was it’s amazing bag appeal. The buds tend to be small but they look like they are covered in SNOW. This strain is a total grinder killer, the high starts in your head and behind the eyes. You’ll most likely ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for andrewsmithsnb
Member since 2019
Shits fire. Im catching myself talking alot and having cool conversations. Were also being creative af. But were mellow headed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for TyDye420420
Member since 2018
This strain is a perfect hybrid. After smoking the high felt like I had control over the high. If I wanted sativa effects, I could have it, if I wanted indica effects, I could have it. It was mellow, but uplifting. The smell is great, even before being lit. Was a very good high, and definitely a str...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for blissinin
Member since 2015
Harvested - 12/1/17 Smoked - 5/11/18 (this makes me sad) Beautiful light green bud with vibrant orange hairs. Light - airy burn with a heavy head hit very quickly. THC tested at 24.87% CBD - 0% The name definitely comes from the way it makes you feel - double cup of lean. However, this sizzurp i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticRelaxed
write a review

Find Sizzurp nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sizzurp nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Cookies and Cream
parent
Strain
Sizzurp

Products with Sizzurp

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sizzurp nearby.

Most popular in