Slaphappy
Slaphappy is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Slaphappy is a cross of the strains Tina x Gary Poppins. Slaphappy is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Slaphappy is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to SlaphappyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Slaphappy products near you
Similar to Slaphappy near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—