Hybrid

Sleepin Tiger

Sleepin Tiger is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. Sleepin Tiger is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty. Sleepin Tiger is a cross of Lemon Pastries x Eye Candy. We're still learning more about Sleepin Tiger so leave one of the first reviews.

