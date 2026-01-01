Slurty 3
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
stock photo similar to Slurty 3
Slurty 3
Sl3
Hybrid
Slurty 3 potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Slurty 3 is an indica-dominant hybrid born from the classic Slurricane × Gelato 33 cross by Purple City Genetics. Its aroma greets you with sweet berry and earthy floral notes, balanced by subtle citrus and spice on the exhale. The effects begin with a happy, euphoric lift and gentle sociability before settling into relaxed body ease — great for laid-back social moments, creative chill sessions, or winding down after a long day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Slurty 3Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Slurty 3 products near you
Similar to Slurty 3 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—