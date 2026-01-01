SOI 420 is a balanced hybrid crafted from Red Velvet × Soufle, merging uplifting clarity with gentle body relaxation in a smooth, harmonious experience. Its aroma opens with spicy pepper and bright citrus, followed by floral sweetness and earthy undertones that tickle the senses. The effects are refreshing and grounded, offering balanced mood lift, mental clarity, and calm body ease that make it ideal for social moments, creative flow, or kicking back without checking out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.