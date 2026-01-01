SOI 420
HybridTHC 27%CBD 0.05%
stock photo similar to SOI 420
SOI 420
SOI
Hybrid
SOI 420 potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
SOI 420 is a balanced hybrid crafted from Red Velvet × Soufle, merging uplifting clarity with gentle body relaxation in a smooth, harmonious experience. Its aroma opens with spicy pepper and bright citrus, followed by floral sweetness and earthy undertones that tickle the senses. The effects are refreshing and grounded, offering balanced mood lift, mental clarity, and calm body ease that make it ideal for social moments, creative flow, or kicking back without checking out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to SOI 420Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop SOI 420 products near you
Similar to SOI 420 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—