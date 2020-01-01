Crossing Original Glue and Sorbet, DNA Genetics created this high caliber strain with a smooth, sweet, piney, and earthy flavor. Buds grow huge with a dense structure that yields a lot of trichomes, great for top-shelf concentrates and potent highs. Much like Original Glue, this strain is excellent for winding down at the end of the day with your favorite TV show or book before drifting off to sleep.