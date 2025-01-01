Sour Blucci is a cannabis strain bred by Grounded Genetics. Sour Blucci is a pairing of Rainbow Diesel and Blucci. Sour Blucci is one of the highest-yielding strains from the Blucci line and typically flowers in 9.5 weeks, with some phenotypes stretching to 10. Sour Blucci lineage includes Sour Diesel, RS11, Gelato 41 and Sherbert Bx1.