Sour Blucci
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Sour Blucci
SBl
Hybrid
Sour Blucci potency is higher THC than average.
Sour Blucci is a cannabis strain bred by Grounded Genetics. Sour Blucci is a pairing of Rainbow Diesel and Blucci. Sour Blucci is one of the highest-yielding strains from the Blucci line and typically flowers in 9.5 weeks, with some phenotypes stretching to 10. Sour Blucci lineage includes Sour Diesel, RS11, Gelato 41 and Sherbert Bx1.
