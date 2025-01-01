Rainbow Diesel
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
stock photo similar to Rainbow Diesel
Rainbow Diesel
RD
Hybrid
Rainbow Diesel potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Rainbow Diesel is a cannabis strain bred by Grounded Genetics. Rainbow Diesel is a result of the RiRi Cut of Sour Diesel being pollinated by RS11. Rainbow Diesel adds the petrol terps of Sour Diesel to the dessert-heavy profile of RS11. Rainbow Diesel phenos that lean on the Diesel genetics will have a longer flowering time than most stuff out there.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Rainbow DieselOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Rainbow Diesel products near you
Similar to Rainbow Diesel near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—