ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Boggle
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Sour Boggle
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Sour Boggle

Sour Boggle

Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Boggle is a cross of Bogglegum and Sour Bubble. Its berry aromas have a tang of fuel and its high will creep up, leaving your body relaxed and elevated for hours to come. This high-potency strain is great for anyone with pain, insomnia, or a suppressed appetite. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Sour Boggle nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Boggle nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Sour Bubble
parent
Strain
Sour Boggle

Products with Sour Boggle

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Boggle nearby.