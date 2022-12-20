Sour Cake
Sour Cake effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Cake potency is lower THC than average.
Sour Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, hungry, and focused. Sour Cake has 12% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Cake
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sour Cake sensations
Sour Cake helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sour Cake products near you
Similar to Sour Cake near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—