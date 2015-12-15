Sour Chocolate sounds like a weird combination, but this sativa-dominant strain’s sweet and sour flavor is one of the best things about it. It has enough oomph to relax the body and the mind, making it a good choice for the end of a long day.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
10
flipndip187
rebeldaddy
wsims
elperfecto
MistahFred420
Find Sour Chocolate nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Chocolate nearby.
Photos
Products with Sour Chocolate
Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Chocolate nearby.