  3. Sour Chocolate
Sativa

3.9 10 reviews

Sour Chocolate

Sour Chocolate sounds like a weird combination, but this sativa-dominant strain’s sweet and sour flavor is one of the best things about it. It has enough oomph to relax the body and the mind, making it a good choice for the end of a long day.

Reviews

Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Sour Chocolate (ECSD x Chocolope) Looks: Long dusty pale green nugs that make you think your lookin a fluffy batch of mexican brick bud from far away. This and the 3 pronged red hairs are a sign of NJs ECSD cut. When you look closern you see that its ugly flakeyness is also its beauty. Neither paren...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for rebeldaddy
Member since 2015
Best shatter ever, very smooth. Like you are being flooded with endorphins from dark chocolate overdose!
Reported
feelings
HungryTinglyUplifted
Avatar for wsims
Member since 2010
Caused acid reflux.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for elperfecto
Member since 2012
This weed, hits super hard fast. Only issue I have with it is that it hits kinda dry on the throat, maybe the sour side of it.. other than that it is a good, high and has a good minty chocolate taste.
Reported
feelings
CreativeHungrySleepy
Avatar for MistahFred420
Member since 2013
Using this strain because I have a strain of the flu, it helps with body aches, and makes me comfortably sleepy, however it does not help with nausea and appetite as much as other strains, but like all marijuana still helps the digestive track. Since I'm sick this strain is making my nose extra stuf...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedSleepyTalkativeUplifted
