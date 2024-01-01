HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Sour Jealousy Auto
write a review
Sour Jealousy Auto is a sativa-dominant autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a tall, high-yielding plant ideally-suited to warmer environments and mild nutrients that can produce up to 29% THC. Sour Jealousy Auto offers consumers energizing, creative, and happy effects; medical patients dealing with depression may benefit. The primary notes in Sour Jealousy Auto’s palate are earthy, sour, and floral. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Jealousy Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Jealousy AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sour Jealousy Auto products near you
Similar to Sour Jealousy Auto near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—