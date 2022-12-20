Sour Oranges
aka Sour Orange
Sour Oranges effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Oranges potency is higher THC than average.
Sour Oranges, also known as Sour Orange,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, talkative, and happy. Sour Oranges has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Oranges, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Oranges
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sour Oranges sensations
Sour Oranges helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sour Oranges products near you
Similar to Sour Oranges near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—