Sour Pineapple
Sour Pineapple effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Pineapple potency is higher THC than average.
Sour Pineapple is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and creative. Sour Pineapple has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Pineapple, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sour Pineapple strain effects
Sour Pineapple strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
