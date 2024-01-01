stock photo similar to Sour Puffy
Sour Puffy
Sour Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Sour Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Sour Forum. We are still learning about Sour Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
