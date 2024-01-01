stock photo similar to Sour Puffy
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Sour Puffy

Sour Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Sour Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Sour Forum. We are still learning about Sour Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Puffy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sour Puffy products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sour Puffy near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight