Hybrid

Sowahh

Sowahh is a hybrid weed strain bred by the Dutch all-stars at Karma Genetics as part of their Sour Diesel series. This knock-out strain combines two different cuts of Karma's in-house Sour Diesel (Sour D 2007 x Sour D BX3#A2). High in myrcene and limonene, the sativa-dominant Sowahh rocks potent notes of gas, along with hops and zesty lime...now that's what I call sour! We are still learning about Sowahh 's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sowahh, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

