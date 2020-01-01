Designed to celebrate classic Kush genetics, Starlet Kush by the Gage Green Group rosses Pure Kush with Joseph OG. Its buds are big, sticky, and stinky, emitting a chem diesel aroma that will remind you of the first time you smoked a kush. If you’re looking for a throwback strain or just need something to put you down, Starlet Kush won’t let you down.