Hybrid

Starlet Kush

Starlet Kush

Designed to celebrate classic Kush genetics, Starlet Kush by the Gage Green Group rosses Pure Kush with Joseph OG. Its buds are big, sticky, and stinky, emitting a chem diesel aroma that will remind you of the first time you smoked a kush. If you’re looking for a throwback strain or just need something to put you down, Starlet Kush won’t let you down.

 

