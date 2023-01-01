stock photo similar to Sticky Grapes
Sticky Grapes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sticky Toffee and GCCM. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Sticky Grapes is known for its relatively high THC content, typically around 22-24%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Sticky Grapes features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Sticky Grapes typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about Sticky Grapes’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sticky Grapes, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



