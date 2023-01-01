Strawberry Biscotti
Strawberry Biscotti is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Cannarado Genetics that combines Strawberry Kush x Biscotti Sundae. It blooms with a strong limonene-dominant profile that manifests as nosefuls and flavors of candy, gas, and, of course, strawberries. Expect eye-popping green buds with lavender accents and thick trichome coatings. Strawberry Biscotti grown by Happy Day Farms won Gold in the Outdoor THCa category at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Biscotti, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry BiscottiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Strawberry Biscotti products near you
Similar to Strawberry Biscotti near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—