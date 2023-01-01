stock photo similar to Strawberry Biscotti
HybridTHC 39%CBD 2%

Strawberry Biscotti

Strawberry Biscotti is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Cannarado Genetics that combines Strawberry Kush x Biscotti Sundae. It blooms with a strong limonene-dominant profile that manifests as nosefuls and flavors of candy, gas, and, of course, strawberries. Expect eye-popping green buds with lavender accents and thick trichome coatings. Strawberry Biscotti grown by Happy Day Farms won Gold in the Outdoor THCa category at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Biscotti, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight