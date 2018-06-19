ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Strong and sweet, Strawberry Kush is one well-rounded lady. Featuring a musky imitation strawberry taste, this strain lives up to its lineage. Typically found as a cross between the sweet Strawberry Cough and the pungent OG Kush, Strawberry Kush is strong but not overpowering. A potent strain for novice consumers, it’s a sleepy strain that produces a calming heavy body sensation, though effects may vary between dosage and consumers. For growers, Strawberry Kush is available by clone only and typically flowers between 8 and 9 weeks.

291 people reported 2383 effects
Happy 63%
Relaxed 59%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 46%
Sleepy 32%
Stress 47%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Strawberry Cough
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Strawberry Kush
Strain child
Sour StrawburieD
child

These 7 Fresh Strains Taste Like Strawberries
These 7 Fresh Strains Taste Like Strawberries

Most popular in