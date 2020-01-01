ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Strawberry Fruit Bound
Hybrid

1 1 reviews

Strawberry Fruit Bound

Strawberry Fruit Bound

A strain bred for greatness, Strawberry Fruit Bound by Green Team Genetics crosses the legendary Kyle Kushman cut of Strawberry Cough with the tasty Fruit Bound. The result is beautiful, chunky, lime green buds that reek of strawberry cream, candied fruit, and sharp sour notes.

 

Lineage

Strain parent
Strawberry Cough
parent
Strain
Strawberry Fruit Bound

