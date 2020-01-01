A strain bred for greatness, Strawberry Fruit Bound by Green Team Genetics crosses the legendary Kyle Kushman cut of Strawberry Cough with the tasty Fruit Bound. The result is beautiful, chunky, lime green buds that reek of strawberry cream, candied fruit, and sharp sour notes.
