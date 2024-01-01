Strawberry Gorilla Auto
Strawberry Gorilla Auto is a hybrid weed strain bred by Fast Buds to create an extremely potent and high-yielding strain; this strain produces as much as 28% THC, and is better suited to experienced growers due to its ample stretch and height. Strawberry Gorilla Auto produces euphoric, uplifting effects and with a terpene profile of berry and diesel notes. This strain is a certified winner, taking Highest Combined Terpenes at the 2023 Farmers Cup and first place at the 2023 American Autoflower Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Gorilla Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
