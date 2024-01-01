stock photo similar to Strawberry Slurpee
HybridTHC 21%

Strawberry Slurpee

Strawberry Slurpee is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between XJ13 and Strawnana. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Strawberry Slurpee is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Strawberry Slurpee typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Strawberry Slurpee’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Slurpee, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



