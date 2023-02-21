Strawberry Smiggles effects are mostly calming.
Strawberry Smiggles potency is lower THC than average.
Strawberry Smiggles is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, happy, and relaxed. Strawberry Smiggles has 13% CBD and 7% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Smiggles, before let us know! Leave a review.
Strawberry Smiggles strain effects
Strawberry Smiggles strain flavors
Strawberry Smiggles strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
