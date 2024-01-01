stock photo similar to Street Tarts
Hybrid

Street Tarts

Street Tarts is a hybrid weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Guava Tart x Street Guru. This is a glittering purple strain heavy on the terps and bag appeal. Street Tarts has a strong nose of tropical, gas, and pastry, with an earthy inhale twist. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Street Tarts, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

