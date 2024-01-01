stock photo similar to Street Tarts
Street Tarts
Street Tarts is a hybrid weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Guava Tart x Street Guru. This is a glittering purple strain heavy on the terps and bag appeal. Street Tarts has a strong nose of tropical, gas, and pastry, with an earthy inhale twist. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Street Tarts, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Street TartsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Street Tarts products near you
Similar to Street Tarts near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—