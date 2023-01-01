Stuffed Grape Gelato
Stuffed Grape Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Stuffed Cherry Gelato and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Stuffed Grape Gelato is known to have a THC content that typically ranges from 20% to 25%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Stuffed Grape Gelato features Limonene as the dominant terpene. We are still learning about Stuffed Grape Gelatos effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Stuffed Grape Gelato, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
