Sugar Face
Sugar Face is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Face Mints and Sugar Daddy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sugar Face is 21.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cresco, the average price of Sugar Face typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sugar Face’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Face, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sugar FaceOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sugar Face products near you
Similar to Sugar Face near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—