SativaTHC 27%CBD

Sugar Spritz

Sugar Spritz is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Bean and Sugar Daddy. Sugar Spritz is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cresco, the average price of Sugar Spritz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sugar Spritz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Spritz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

