  3. Sugartown Express
Hybrid

Sugartown Express

Sugartown Express

Bred by the Gage Green Group by crossing the classic Northern California outdoor strain Purple Trainwreck with their Joseph OG, Sugartown Express has huge yields and quality buds. This strain brings a unique and inviting flavor profile that comes with a high that will put your body at ease and improve your appetite.

 

Strain spotlight

Lineage

Strain parent
Purple Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Sugartown Express

