Sunlight Skunk from Zion Botanicals is a hybrid cannabis strain bred from Skunk #1 genetics. This Skunk is named after the glow its crystal-tipped trichomes take on when the sun rays hit them just right. Its buds radiate with fragrances of tangy fruit and sweet wildflowers in a pungently aromatic introduction to the blissful effects to come.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find Sunlight Skunk nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sunlight Skunk nearby.
Lineage
Products with Sunlight Skunk
Hang tight. We're looking for Sunlight Skunk nearby.