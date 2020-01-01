ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Treehawk Farms in Washington State, Sunset Fire is a cross between their in-house Sunset Sherbet cultivar and Khyber Mazar Afghan. Buds take on a rich purple and dark green color with lots of fiery orange stigmas. Sunset Fire has a sweet cherry and earthy terpene profile that comes across smooth and may leave you feeling physically at ease with a clear head.

 

 

