Bred by Treehawk Farms in Washington State, Sunset Fire is a cross between their in-house Sunset Sherbet cultivar and Khyber Mazar Afghan. Buds take on a rich purple and dark green color with lots of fiery orange stigmas. Sunset Fire has a sweet cherry and earthy terpene profile that comes across smooth and may leave you feeling physically at ease with a clear head.
