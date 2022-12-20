Sunset Gelato
Sunset Gelato effects are mostly energizing.
Sunset Gelato is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, tingly, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sunset Gelato, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sunset Gelato sensations
Sunset Gelato helps with
- 53% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
