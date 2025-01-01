Super Blast
THC 26%
Super Blast
Hybrid
Super Blast potency is higher THC than average.
Super Blast is a hybrid cannabis strain released by the brand Highway Hotel; its genetics and original breeder are currently unknown. We are still learning about Super Blast’s terpene profile and effects, though some sources say it has earthy, diesel, and floral flavors with creative and relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Super Blast, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
