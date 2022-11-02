Swamp Thing
Swamp Thing effects are mostly calming.
Swamp Thing potency is higher THC than average.
Swamp Thing is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, euphoric, and happy. Swamp Thing has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Swamp Thing, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Swamp Thing
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Swamp Thing sensations
Swamp Thing helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Swamp Thing products near you
Similar to Swamp Thing near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—