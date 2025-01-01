Swamp Water Fumez is a 2025 release from Bloom Seed Co., crafted from the standout lineage of OGKB 2.1 × Candy Fumez to create an indica with a uniquely savory, funky terp profile. This cultivar delivers bold aromas of breakfast sausage and heavy gas, supported by earthy undertones and a lingering kush funk that sets it apart from sweeter modern varieties. The flavor follows suit with funky, savory, gassy notes accented by subtle sweetness, making it a connoisseur pick for fans of loud, terp-driven flower. Its effects are deeply relaxing, happy, and gently sedating, beginning with a warm mood lift before settling into a comfortable, sleepy body feel ideal for unwinding in the evening. With dense, resin-rich buds and an unconventional aromatic character, Swamp Water Fumez stands out as a distinctive and memorable addition to Bloom Seed Co.’s 2025 lineup. If you've had the opportunity to experience Swamp Water Fumez through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.