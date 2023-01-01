OG Kush Breath 2.1
OG Kush Breath 2.1 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush Breath and OG Kush Breath (yes, the same parent strain). This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. With its intriguing lineage, OG Kush Breath 2.1 offers a unique combination of effects and flavors that cater to both body and mind. OG Kush Breath 2.1 features a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that OG Kush Breath 2.1's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creatively inspired. This strain is known for its ability to provide a sense of calm while sparking imaginative thinking. Medical marijuana patients often turn to OG Kush Breath 2.1 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its balanced effects offer relief without causing excessive sedation. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, OG Kush Breath 2.1 features flavors like earthy pine, sweet citrus, and a hint of herbal spiciness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing effects. The average price of OG Kush Breath 2.1 typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. Whether you're seeking relaxation or looking for a strain that can stimulate your creativity, OG Kush Breath 2.1 provides a versatile and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience OG Kush Breath 2.1 through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.
