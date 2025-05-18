Swiss Watch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Swiss Watch.
Swiss Watch strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Swiss Watch strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
B........3
May 18, 2025
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
LAWD HAVE MERCY the nugs are SO beautiful and 1st hit had me gone and it is sooo tasty. This is a must try strain frfr‼️
z........7
July 7, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Giggly
I tried this strain when I was in a very meh mood and wanted to feel more happy, but without too much of a headfuck. The first wave was giggly, munchie, and silly. It gave way to being able to focus on detailed painting, while still following a complex audiobook plot. It didn’t make me too tired, just chill. Will DEF stay in my rotation.