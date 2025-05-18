Swiss Watch
aka Gary Payton Runtz
Swiss Watch
SwW
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Diesel
Sweet
Swiss Watch effects are mostly energizing.
Swiss Watch is a weed strain that crosses two very popular parents: Gary Payton x Runtz; putting in squarely in the Desserts class of strains descended from GSC. Given the parents, Swiss Watch should have a scrumptious, loud cookie note with creamy, berry, fuel. Learn one of the first reviews of Swiss Watch.
Swiss Watch strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Swiss Watch strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Swiss Watch strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
B........3
May 18, 2025
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
z........7
July 7, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Giggly