stock photo similar to Tall Boy
Tall Boy
write a review
Tall Boy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Gravy x Zawtlatti. This strain brings meaty, savory terps to Zawtlatti’s gas palate, with some hints of lemon; an ideal producer for hash. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tall Boy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Tall BoyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Tall Boy products near you
Similar to Tall Boy near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—