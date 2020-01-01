Tangenesia is a heady bud crafted from even headier parent strains, Tangerine Haze and Ghiesel Amnesia Haze. This strain is a rare gathering of sweet sativa-dominant elements that offer cerebral clarity cloaked in a hazy aura, making it ideal for zoning out on repetitive tasks or binge watching television. The aroma is that of fruit and herbs with a pleasant sweetness on the exhale. Utilize Tangenesia to combat fatigue, stress, and depression.