Hybrid

Tar

Tar is a hybrid strain from the incomparable Archive Seed Bank. They’ve crossed their classic Moonbow #112 with a Face Off Bx1 for all gas, no breaks, and a side of strong sugary candy notes. This plant grows lanky, with lavender-tinted buds and a thick sheen of trichomes. It has that strong kush base with Moonbow’s tangy and slightly floral flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tar, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

