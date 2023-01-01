write a review
TBB S1 is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Berry Blossom. This strain is CBD dominant and has an aroma of blueberry and raspberry. The taste is similar, with blueberry dominating on the exhale. Growers say TBB S1 has vibrant shades of purple with a tight bud structure. This strain is bred by Trilogene Seeds.
