Technicolor
Technicolor is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubblegum Biscotti and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Technicolor is known for its moderate THC content, averaging around 17-20%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Technicolor features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Technicolor typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Technicolors effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Technicolor, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
