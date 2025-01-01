stock photo similar to Tectonic
Tectonic
Tectonic is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Truffle Cream x Gush Mints. It was released as part of the 2023 Golden State collection. Tectonic creates epic shifts of flavor, with layers of fruit, mint, cream, and gassy funk. This is a prismatic plant that suits all levels of grower. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tectonic, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
