Gush Mints
HybridTHC 30%CBD

Gush Mints

Gush Mints is a cannabis strain Purple City Genetics. Gush Mints is an indica hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Kush Mints x F1 Durb x TK41 (aka Gushers). Gush Mints averages 30% THC. We're still learning more about Gush Mints, so leave a review.

