Terp Poison is a sativa-leaning hybrid bred from Durban Poison S1 4X × AVL (“Auto Varin Lime”), known for its vibrant terpene expression and energetic effects. Bred by GTR Seeds (Grow The Revolution), this standout cultivar delivers an unmistakable aroma reminiscent of sour candy on the vine, bursting with juicy citrus sweetness layered over subtle diesel undertones. Driven by a high terpinolene content, Terp Poison offers a crystal-clear, uplifting head high similar to classic Durban Poison—promoting focus, creativity, and an energized, balanced mental state. Bright, flavorful, and terp-forward, this strain is ideal for daytime use and for those seeking a clean, stimulating experience with a candy-like twist.