HybridTHC 20%CBD

The Keeper

The Keeper is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zoap and RS11. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. The Keeper is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Wizard Trees, the average price of Strain Name typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Strain Name’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strain Name, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



