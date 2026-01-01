The OG by Smalls is a classic, indica-dominant hybrid rooted in OG Kush genetics, crafted to showcase the timeless flavor and effects that made OG a legend. This cultivar delivers a bold, unmistakable aroma of pine, fuel, earthy kush, and light citrus, staying true to its old-school roots without any modern dessert twists. The effects settle in quickly with a deep sense of calm and full-body relaxation, paired with a clear but stoney headspace that helps melt away stress. Best enjoyed later in the day or evening, The OG is ideal for unwinding, easing tension, and settling into a grounded, no-frills experience. With its classic terpene profile, smooth burn, and reliable effects, The OG is a go-to choice for OG lovers seeking a familiar, well-executed take on a timeless strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.