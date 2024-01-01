stock photo similar to The Scrooge
SativaTHC 29%CBD

The Scrooge

The Scrooge is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jokerz and The Menthol. The Scrooge is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Compound Genetics, the average price of The Scrooge typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about The Scrooge’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Scrooge, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

